Police were called to a two-vehicle crash last Friday (November 25).

Lincolnshire Police received a call at 8.31am to the crash on Grantham Road, Harlaxton.

The crash involved a brown Range Rover and a black Nissan X-Trail.

The police attended the two-vehicle crash on the A607 at Harlaxton. Photo: RSM Photography (60943690)

Minor injuries were reported.

The road was reopened at 10.20am that day.