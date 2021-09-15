Lincolnshire’s police and crime commissioner Marc Jones has addressed the need for fairer funding for county when he met with the prime minister and the chancellor yesterday (Tuesday, September 18).

He met Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak on the eve of the budget to push for better funding for Lincolnshire.

He has set out some of the innovative and successful work being done in the county to combat crime, protect communities and help victims.

Police and crime commissioner Marc Jones met with the prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak to address Lincolnshire's underfunding issue

Mr Jones told the prime minister and chancellor that the police officer uplift programme has already made a huge difference in the county by boosting front line officer numbers.

The new recruitment has enabled the force to push ahead with plans to create new rural crime, roads and violence reduction teams in the county.

He noted that although progress has been made, Lincolnshire's underfunding needs to be addressed in order to not halt improvements.

He said: “The support the government has provided for policing across the country is beginning to make a real difference in our communities and I explained how the investment is making an impact on front line services.

“Both the prime minister and the chancellor listened carefully to my points about the need to change the funding formula and I am pleased they responded positively to the points made."

He added: “The people of Lincolnshire deserve fair funding for their services, and I believe the plea did not fall on deaf ears.”

Mr Jones met Boris Johnson when he visited the British Gas training academy – one of four being used to train up 3,500 engineers over the next decade as the business heads towards a zero carbon future.