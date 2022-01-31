Police Cadets have been presented with certificates following the completion of their basic training.

During a presentation, Grantham Police Cadet recruits were presented with their Attestation Certificates, with PC Tony Gallagher and other trainers also appointing four cadets to section leaders and one cadet as senior cadet.

PC Tony Gallagher, said: "This was a proud moment for the cadets and their parents who were present during the presentation."

Grantham Police Cadets with some of their trainers

Volunteer Police Cadets is a national recognised police uniformed youth organisation, which teaches young people skills in policing to encourage good citizenship and the spirit of adventure.

Members are inspired to participate positively in their communities, and some may assist police officers with low-risk activities.