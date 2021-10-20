A group of police cadets took to the streets of Grantham in fancy dress to raise funds for an eating disorder charity.

The police cadets wanted to do something special for the community and decided to raise money for BEAT, the UK’s leading charity supporting those affected by eating disorders, after seeing reports that the numbers of reported cases had risen over the pandemic.

They dressed as inflatable dinosaurs, the Super Mario brothers and even a life-size hot as they paraded around Grantham West area last Wednesday (October 13).

They also hosted a raffle with prizes including a £100 gift voucher for a hair salon up for grabs.

Police community support office (PCSO) Shannon Rogers, of Lincolnshire Police, helped organise the fund-raiser.

She said: "One of our leaders struggled with the early signs of an eating disorder as a teenager and so Beat was the perfect charity for us to support.

"It was fantastic to see all our cadets come together to raise money for such a wonderful cause. The range of outfits was so much fun to see and we enjoyed meeting members of the public along the way."

The cadets meet every Wednesday evening at Grantham Police Station where they are taught about the different aspects of policing, the criminal justice system, introduction to the law as well as getting involved with community based social action projects.

