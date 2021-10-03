A group of Grantham police cadets are taking part in a fancy dress fun walk to raise funds for an eating disorder charity.

The police cadets wanted to do something special for the community and decided to raise money for BEAT, the UK’s leading charity supporting those affected by eating disorders, after seeing reports that the numbers of reported cases had risen over the pandemic.

The cadets will also be hosting a raffle with prizes including a £100 gift voucher for a hair salon up for grabs.

Grantham Police Cadets

Police community support office (PCSO) Shannon Rogers, of Lincolnshire Police, is helping to organise the fund-raiser.

She said: “The decision to go with Beat was easy as one of our leaders struggled with the early signs of an eating disorder as a teenager and so it sealed the charity for us.”

The fancy dress walk will take place on Wednesday, October 13, around the Grantham West area between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

The cadets meet every Wednesday evening at Grantham Police Station where they are taught about the different aspects of policing, the criminal justice system, introduction to the law as well as getting involved with community based social action projects.

Shannon added: “We are struggling for a location to sell our raffle tickets, however if people wish to purchase some, details can be left at the station, £2 per ticket and £10 a strip.”

Visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/grantham-police-cadets?