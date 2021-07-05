Lincolnshire Police officers were called to just three football related incidents following England's win against Ukraine on Saturday– a drop of 50 from the last match played.

Between 7.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, the force received three reports related to the football.

The significant drop comes following five days of hard work from licencing teams and neighbourhood policing teams, which worked with partners and local venues to minimise risks. It followed as a warning that violence will not be tolerated after 53 violent incidents took place in just six hours following the England versus Germany match on Tuesday last week.

Police news

Superintendent Pat Coates, Specialist Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Our officers were out in the county’s towns this weekend ensuring that those enjoying the England vs Ukraine game could do so without the risk of intimidation distress or alarm caused by those who decide that the law doesn’t apply to them.

“We are delighted that our efforts, and our messaging earlier this week that we will not tolerate violence during or following football matches, has made a difference, with only three football-related incidents taking place.

“This is a great result – as was the football match itself – and meant that instead of responding to alcohol-fuelled violence, we were able to help people most in need. We will continue to maintain a visible presence in our towns on match days, and we’re hopeful that we will continue to see a reduction in violence at future games."

Those planning to enjoy England's semi-final game against Denmark game on Wednesday are reminded to drink responsibly, and pubs and off-licences are reminded of their responsibilities not to serve alcohol to people who are clearly drunk. Premises are also reminded that they must comply with Covid regulations, and if we identify venues which are not, we will take action.

If you are the victim of a crime, you witness a crime, or you need help call 101, or 999 in an emergency.