Police attended a school after reports of a suspicious person on site as students protest for a third day.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Walton Academy in Grantham at 12.18pm today (Thursday).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Incident 181 of today is a report of a suspicious person on site at the Walton School in Grantham.

Walton Academy. (62704147)

"This was reported at 12.18pm. Officers attended and found no offences have been committed."

In a email shared to the Journal, a email to parents and carers of students said: "In the last few minutes we have had a police presence on the school grounds.

"This was due to a report of a possible unknown person who had gained access to the school field.

"The police came onto the school field and were satisfied there are no unknown people on site and the current situation is safe.

"Throughout the short incident we followed police guidance."

This comes as students are protesting on the school grounds for a third day this week over unisex toilets and other issues including bullying and mental health support.

Students also protested earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday.