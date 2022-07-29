A lorry and a car have been involved in a crash on the A1.

Traffic is currently stopped on the A1 southbound between the B6403 at Great Ponton and A151 at Colsterworth following the earlier collision.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. (58169058)

Delays are expected to be approximately 25 minutes with four miles of congestion.

Lincolnshire Police was on route to the incident, at the time of reporting.