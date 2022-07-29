Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 Southbound experiences congestion following crash between car and lorry between Great Ponton and Colsterworth

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:59, 29 July 2022
 | Updated: 13:10, 29 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A lorry and a car have been involved in a crash on the A1.

Traffic is currently stopped on the A1 southbound between the B6403 at Great Ponton and A151 at Colsterworth following the earlier collision.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. (58169058)
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. (58169058)

Delays are expected to be approximately 25 minutes with four miles of congestion.

Lincolnshire Police was on route to the incident, at the time of reporting.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE