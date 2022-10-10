Police are appealing for information after three separate garage break-ins were reported overnight.

Lincolnshire Police were called to three separate reports of garages in the Earlesfield estate in Grantham being broken into overnight last night and into this morning (Monday).

Garage doors were broken during the incidents, which were reported on Redmile Walk and Hickling Close.

Police are appealing for information. (59684087)

A police spokesperson said: "The only item reported missing at this stage is a car battery from one of the addresses at Hickling Close.

"We would appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting the relevant incident number."

Incident 33 of October 10 took place at Redmile Walk, while incidents 46 and 58 took place at Hickling Close.