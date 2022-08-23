Lincolnshire Police attended a two-vehicle crash on the A17 at Brant Broughton which resulted in one lane being closed.

The incident was reported to police at 7.44am this morning (Tuesday, August 23).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "No injuries are reported. One lane was blocked while the collision was dealt with, the road fully reopened at 10.10am."

Collision reported to Lincolnshire Police. (58169058)

There are no details on the two vehicles involved.