Lincolnshire Police called to two-vehicle crash on A17 at Brant Broughton
Published: 11:09, 23 August 2022
| Updated: 11:10, 23 August 2022
Lincolnshire Police attended a two-vehicle crash on the A17 at Brant Broughton which resulted in one lane being closed.
The incident was reported to police at 7.44am this morning (Tuesday, August 23).
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "No injuries are reported. One lane was blocked while the collision was dealt with, the road fully reopened at 10.10am."
There are no details on the two vehicles involved.