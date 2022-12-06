Lincolnshire Police is calling on the public to put safety first after launching its Christmas anti-drink/drug drive campaign.

With this year’s World Cup coinciding with festive celebrations there will be plenty of opportunities to get into the mood for a party.

But Insp Jason Baxter has pledged his Roads Policing Unit will be out ‘morning, noon and night’ in a bid to prevent accidents being caused by intoxicated drivers.

Lincolnshire Police want to crack down on drink and drug-driving during the Christmas period (61049851)

The force will be carrying out live roadside checkpoints across the county throughout the month, stopping motorists and carrying out breathalyser and drugwipe tests by the roadside.

Insp Baxter hopes the police presence will act as a deterrent, but more importantly hammer home the message that the safest course of action is to avoid booze and drugs if you plan on getting behind the wheel.

“This time of year people have a couple of glasses of wine after work or go to a party or maybe have too many and drive the next morning,” he said.

Inspector Jason Baxter (61058230)

“We don’t want to arrest these people, we want them to do the right thing in the first place and not do these things.

“I’m quite sure the vast majority of the public support this. They want safe roads for themselves, their families and friends and our communities.”

In the last 12 months three people have died with 39 seriously injured in collisions where drink or drugs were a contributing factor on Lincolnshire roads.

Up to the start of this month, Lincs Police had made 885 drink drive arrests and 435 drug drive arrests.

“It saddens me that we make these arrests. I’d rather people listen to the message,” said Insp Baxter, who wants the campaign to strike a chord with people who may not be regular drinkers.

“There are people who drink and drug-drive all year round, but at Christmas there could be the person who’s had that one too many and that behaviour isn’t normal for them for the rest of the year.

“They’re the person we want to hear the message ‘don’t do it’ - as we want it to be safe for them and our communities.”

We’ve all heard those old wives’ tales about ways to get the booze out of our system.

But even if the hangover has gone, it doesn’t mean you’re good to get behind the wheel.

“There’s all these things out there you read on the internet - if you have a meal afterwards or a big breakfast the next morning, or if you’re a big 18-stone rugby player (you’ll be ok),” Insp Baxter added.

“But the safest option is always to not drink and drive. All our bodies are different and we all process alcohol differently.

“You can get calculations about how the body processes alcohol but the safest thing is not to drink and drive.”

While alcohol can take longer to exit your system than you think, other substances linger even longer.

“Drugs can stay in your system for up ro 28 days.” Insp Baxter continued.

“Some people, although I don’t agree with it, have that lifestyle all year round.

“We are after those people all year round, it impairs their driving ability which is a danger to them and other road users.

“If you’re another road user you could be on the receiving end of the decisions that that person’s made to take drugs and drive.”

But it’s not just the risk of an accident drink and drug drivers need to be aware of.

There is, of course, the potential to put yourself and loved ones at financial risk.

“If someone has drugs in their system they will be arrested and they will be prosecuted,” Insp Baxter warned.

“There are mandatory bans for drink and drug driving offences.

“Not only do you have the absolute horror of what could happen in a collision, you could end up losing your licence, your job and your livelihood.

“You can’t get to work etc, you can’t pay your bills, your mortgage. It just snowballs from something that’s entirely preventable.”

The Christmas campaign may be targeting drivers, but Lincolnshire Police is also calling on friends and colleagues to play their part and look out for pals who may be considering driving home when not in a legal state to do so.

One tip put forward by the police for people planning on having a drink is to always plot a way of getting home before raising your first glass.

“Christmas parties tend to be planned. There’s a whole host of ways you can get home without drinking and driving,” Insp Baxter added.

“With the World Cup, dates of their games can be planned. People will plan nights out around that, but can also plan ways to get back home and for the morning after.

“We can pop up anywhere. We’re not just going to the same locations every time, and we’ll be there morning, noon and night.

“When we do stop vehicles, officers have mobile data available and carry out checks on the driver, make sure they have insurance etc.

“We’ll look around the vehicle and give out advice if necessary or a ticket if something requires it, for example a bald tyre.”