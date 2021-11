More news, no ads

The High Street in Grantham was closed this morning (Friday, November 12) after a collision between a police car and a black BMW.

The incident happened between the High Street and St Peter's Hill at 5.30am.

The road was closed for several hours before reopening shortly after 8.30am.

A police car was involved in a collision in Grantham this morning. Photo: RSM_Photography

Minor injuries have been reported.

A collision between car and police car on Grantham High Street. Photo: RSM_Photography

