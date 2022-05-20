Police have been operating at Grantham railway station today (Friday) in a bid to prevent any weapons being brought into the town.

Police have been at the station as part of Operation Raptor which is aimed at preventing weapon-related crime.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers from British Transport Police are in attendance at Grantham railway station today with a knife arch to detect any weapons which may be brought into the town.

British Transport Police (44532525)

"This activity is in support of Operation Raptor, which is the force’s ongoing, year-round response to combating weapon-enabled crime."

Police say their presence at the station was not in response to a specific incident or because there is an issue with weapons at the station, but a proactive exercise which they carry out at various locations around the county.

A number of weapons have been retrieved in the town in recent years while operations have been in progress.