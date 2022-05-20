Police carry out operation to detect weapons at Grantham railway station
Police have been operating at Grantham railway station today (Friday) in a bid to prevent any weapons being brought into the town.
Police have been at the station as part of Operation Raptor which is aimed at preventing weapon-related crime.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers from British Transport Police are in attendance at Grantham railway station today with a knife arch to detect any weapons which may be brought into the town.
"This activity is in support of Operation Raptor, which is the force’s ongoing, year-round response to combating weapon-enabled crime."
Police say their presence at the station was not in response to a specific incident or because there is an issue with weapons at the station, but a proactive exercise which they carry out at various locations around the county.
A number of weapons have been retrieved in the town in recent years while operations have been in progress.