Police carry out weapon searches in Grantham nightclubs

Police visited nightclubs and bars in Grantham this weekend to check people for weapons.

A team led by Sergeant Kim Enderby visited several venues on Friday and Saturday night as part of an 'Operation Raptor' campaign.

They used a special metal detector ‘wand’ to complete the checks. No people were found to be carrying weapons.

Operation Raptor took place on Friday. (22504447)

They also spoke to people on the dangers of carrying and using weapons while listening to any issues people may have had.

This latest action is part of our ongoing campaign in the west of the county to tackle weapons offences, which has so far seen 79 people arrested and 113 weapons either seized or handed in.

Sergeant Enderby, of the Alcohol Licensing Team, said: “We work closely with owners and managers of nightspots throughout the year, and this is part of ensuring that people can feel safe when they are on a night out.

“We have already conducted these checks at venues in Lincoln and it was pleasing that no weapons were found.

“However, we will continue to take robust action by targeting offenders and seizing weapons.”

Among the bars that the team visited was Gravity, in the Market Place.

General manager Victoria Manley said: “We value the safety of our customers very highly and are fully supportive of these searches.

“It’s important for people who simply want to go out and enjoy themselves to have faith in local venues.

“That is why we are in regular contact with Lincolnshire Police, and also have our own security team who conduct searches themselves.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to weapons being taken into our premises and these searches by police have only added to the safety for all those who visit Gravity.”

Further weapons checks are planned.

Robust action targeting weapons offences has been taken in the west of Lincolnshire since Operation Raptor was launched in the middle of October.

Warrants have been executed on several properties and weapons including knives, BB guns and crossbows have been seized.

The operation was launched following a rise both nationally and locally in weapons-related offences.

A weapons surrender is currently running across the county, with members of the public able to take items into the county’s four main police stations.

You can find out more about the surrender here: www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/news/2019/operation-raptor-weapons-surrender-is-launched/