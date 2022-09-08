A Grantham man has been charged after crashing a car into a building on Broad Street today.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash at 2.50am this morning (September 8).

A spokesperson from the police said: "We are investigating a collision which saw a car leave the road and collide with a property in Broad Street, Grantham.

Police attending the crash on Barrowby Road. Credit: RSM Photography (59171639)

"We were called to reports that a grey Audi had been in collision with a building at around 2.50am this morning.

"The footpath was closed for a short time while the vehicle was recovered. The premises has been left with structural damage.

"Thankfully, nobody is reported to have been injured in the incident.

Police attending the crash on Barrowby Road. Credit: RSM Photography (59171686)

Police attending the crash on Barrowby Road. Credit: RSM Photography (59171691)

"Alvan Murray, 41, of Langdale Crescent, Grantham, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath and has been released on bail to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.

"We would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the vehicle itself on dashcam or CCTV in the moments before the collision happened."

Anybody with information should contact police on 101.