Police have charged a Grantham man with two counts of harassment/ breaching a restraining order, and driving whilst disqualified.

Liam Curtis, aged 33, of Uplands Drive, Grantham, was arrested yesterday following proactive searches by officers, and was remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (22 February).

At the hearing he did not enter a plea for the breaches, and pleaded not guilty to the driving offence.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

He has been bailed with conditions not to contact specific individuals, not the enter McDonald's in Grantham, and not to travel in the front seat of a motor vehicle.

He is due to stand trial at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on April 24 for all three charges.