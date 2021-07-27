The total number of assaults on Lincolnshire Police officers since the May 17 unlocking stage of Covid restrictions, has passed 100.

A police spokesperson says that none of these incidents "should be considered simply part of the job".

Police officers have had their lives threatened and have had blood spat at them since lockdown restrictions were lifted last Monday.

While making an arrest on Saturday morning one officer was spat at with blood; on Sunday morning an officer was kicked in the leg; and in another incident a suspect spat in an officer’s eye.

Several officers were attacked over the weekend but no one was seriously injured.

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam was Gold commander for the Force this weekend, and he has issued a warning that we will seek to prosecute those responsible for attacking police officers.

He said: “Most of the public are really supportive of Lincolnshire Police and are working with us, but assaults of any kind are completely unacceptable and are definitely not part of the job."

“Unfortunately, we have seen a number of officers subjected to violence or forms of hostility within Lincolnshire.

“Our officers and staff are here to keep you safe and to work with you in protecting communities and making this the safest place to live, work and visit.

“What we have seen, from a real minority, is officers who have been punched, kicked and spat at. This is not acceptable in any way.

“At Lincolnshire Police we take these assaults extremely seriously, and we will look to prosecute those who carry out these attacks. It’s vital that we protect the protectors.”

In December the Force announced new, robust measures to investigate assaults on officers, combined with an enhanced welfare package.

Developed with the Lincolnshire Police Federation, the new process includes working with the Crown Prosecution Service to press for an increased number of successful prosecutions, while support is available from immediately after the attack through to the completion of the court process and beyond.