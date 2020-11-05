Chief constable Bill Skelly has urged people to work together with Lincolnshire Police officers to keep everyone safe during the second national lockdown.

The lockdown is due to run until December 2 and has been introduced by the government in an attempt to stem the rise in coronavirus cases.

Chief constable Skelly said: "The policing approach in Lincolnshire has been to engage with you, to explain the rules, to encourage you to comply with them, and on very rare occasions when it's felt that that encouragement hasn't been enough, to enforce the law.

"Our expectation is that we will continue to approach things in that way. We have learnt more about this virus and how it's transmitted (and) we expect you as members of the public to understand more about what is required.

"So you will find that we will move more quickly towards encouragement, and in those rare occasions where that doesn't work, to continue to use enforcement.

"The more that we can work together to fight this virus, the more successful and the more safe we will be.

"We're facing challenges around this national lockdown, but if we do so together, if we comply with the advice of the government, and the rules and the laws, then I'm sure we'll come out of it stronger."

In his video message, chief constable Skelly also discusses the national terror threat level which on Tuesday moved to severe.