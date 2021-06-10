More than 100 new police officers will be recruited over the next year as part of the Chief Constable's plan for Lincolnshire Police.

Chief Constable Chris Haward has today outlined his decision to add a further 108 officers to the force and shared his strategic vision and plan for policing in the county.

Under this vision additional staff will be allocated to the Rural Crime Action Team, Neighbourhood Policing, Roads Policing and the Paedophile Online Investigation Team.

Chief Constable Chris Haward has announced plans to recruit 108 officers. Photo supplied. (48053742)

Mr Haward said: “My ambition to make Lincolnshire the safest place in the country to live, work and visit, is based around some key areas such as investing in our skills and people; engaging with and understanding our communities; having effective partnerships; recognising and celebrating diversity; encouraging creativity; and understanding and scrutinising our own capability.

Lincolnshire Police have released its strategic vision and plan

"Basically – people. Policing is all about people and the more we work together, allow each other to contribute openly and positively and, have their say, the better we will become."

The new officers will be recruited from now and until March next year.

This approach will be achieved through the addition of resources in the following areas:

Response Policing: 46 Constables, 5 Sergeants and 2 Inspectors. This will be phased over the next 12 to 18 months providing additional support to shifts and local policing.

Roads Policing Unit: 18 Constables and 2 Sergeants. We will re-establish a dedicated Roads Policing Team who will provide pro-active capacity to help reduce serious incidents, deter criminal use of the roads and support local policing response.

Rural Crime Action Team: 8 Constables (mix of PC and DC) and 1 Sergeant. A new multi-disciplinary team to provide problem solving, proactive capability and investigative support will be created to reduce community and rural crime. The team will be linked to and support our Neighbourhood Policing (NHP) teams. There will be greater commitment to tackling crime in rural neighbourhoods, a greater flexible capability to support NHP problems, and capacity to investigate wider criminality of travelling criminals as well as providing reassurance and confidence to our rural communities.

Neighbourhood Policing: 12 Constables. Each of the priority neighbourhoods will be allocated a Community Beat Manager supporting existing resources.

Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT): 6 Constables, 1 Sergeant (plus funding for a Police Staff ‘Victim Identification Officer’). This is an ever increasing and high-risk area of policing. With increased national tasking and growing complexity of the investigations (as well as the ICT platforms) additional resources are essential in this area.

Digital Forensics Unit (DFU): 2 Constables. There is an inexorable rise in the need for DFU capability whether this is phone, computer or other connected device downloads and investigation. By increasing the staffing in DFU it is anticipated wait times will reduce and demand falling to other teams in relation to digital investigation can be eased, to some extent.

Miscellaneous: 4 Sergeant / Inspector posts and 1 Chief Inspector. These roles will be essential for managing projects or initiatives. This is now formally acknowledged in the structure to reduce abstractions from front line roles in the future and mitigate the disruption this can cause.

Mr Haward has identified three key priorities for Lincolnshire Police as part of the strategy which are:

Stopping crime and Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB)

Protecting people from harm

Helping those in need

He said: "This means focussing on seeing sustained reductions in offending; working with our communities to not only keep them safe but help make them feel safe, and also making sure every member of staff in Lincolnshire Police is knowledgeable, confident, skilled and equipped to do their job well.”