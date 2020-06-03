The Lincolnshire Police chief constable and the chairman of the Supporting Minorities In Lincolnshire through Engagement (Smile) network have issued a statement about the death of George Floyd, who died during an arrest by a police officer in Minnesota, USA last week.

They said: "The shocking death of African-American George Floyd outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 has sent ripples of anger, fear, frustration and sadness across the globe. For many black people in particular, this is history repeating itself and playing out in real time on both social media and the mainstream media.

"This tragic and avoidable death undermines everything the police service stands for: respect, justice and protecting the public, regardless of skin colour or background.