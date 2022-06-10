Police clear debris after collision at junction of A52 and A1 near Grantham
Published: 14:26, 10 June 2022
| Updated: 14:27, 10 June 2022
Police attended a road traffic collision at a junction between two A-roads, clearing debris from the road.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at the junction of A52 and A1 at 9.22am today (Friday).
Officers attended and helped clear debris from the road.
The road remained open while the vehicles were recovered, which was by 10.54am.
There were no injuries reported.