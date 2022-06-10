More news, no ads

Police attended a road traffic collision at a junction between two A-roads, clearing debris from the road.

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at the junction of A52 and A1 at 9.22am today (Friday).

Officers attended and helped clear debris from the road.

Police attended a collision at the A52/A1 north junction. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57246446)

The road remained open while the vehicles were recovered, which was by 10.54am.

Police attended a collision at the A52/A1 north junction. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57246449)

There were no injuries reported.