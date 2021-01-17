A police officer has slammed urban explorers after they travelled to Grantham Hospital from three other counties to look around a derelict part of the site

Lincolnshire Police have handed out Covid fines to six people who travelled to look around the old Grantham Hospital on Manthorpe Road which is no longer used.

Sergeant Dan McCormack said their actions were "not on" and "not essential".

The old Grantham Hospital building on Manthorpe Road which is now derelict. Photo: Toby Roberts (43983432)

Sgt McCormack tweeted last night: "Covid fines issued to group of ‘urban explorers’ who have travelled from 3 different counties to have a look around the derelict parts of the hospital at Grantham.Not on. Not essential and simply a breach of the lockdown."

The old hospital site, built in Victorian times, has been the focus of controversy with people calling for it to be demolished because it is an eyesore or calling on the trust which runs the hospital to renovate it and make use of it.

District councillor for the area Councillor Ray Wootten says he would like to see the old hospital saved and made use of by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Coun Wootten said: "If the Trust can save the old hospital and use it for health needs rather than knock it down, which would be criminal, then the building which has stood there since 1875 would be there for future generations to see. At the moment it is an eyesore which the trust has purposely neglected to maintain."