Police say nobody has been charged so far with the horrific assault on a young Grantham man in the town in October.

Nathan Ford-Pain, 24, was hit from behind with a bottle while walking home on Belton Lane in the early hours of October 1 with his girlfriend and best friend.

Nathan underwent a lifesaving operation at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and remained in a coma for several days.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed that there have been "no charges and the investigation is still ongoing".

Nathan was released from hospital towards the end of October in what his family described as a "miracle".

A friend of Nathan's set up a fundraising page online to raise money to help Nathan in his recovery which the family has said will be over a long period. The Gofundme page has so far raised £14,115 with a target of £15,000.

A total of nine people were arrested in connection with the assault, their ages ranging from 12 to 21.