Police remain at a crime scene in Grantham this morning as they continue a murder investigation following the discovery of a woman's body on Wednesday night.

Officers were at Chestnut Grove this morning following the discovery of the body of the woman who is believed to be 23-years-old.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were still on the scene at Chestnut Grove on Friday morning. (33310187)

Officers were called to the property just before 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say nobody else is being sought in connection with the woman's death.

Residents have been told to expect increased police activity in the area.

Police remain at Chestnut Grove this morning. (33310288)

Journal readers have been reacting on Facebook to the investigation.

Rosie Taylor said: "So sad. Remember her so well." and Ruth Holmes said: "Horrendous news. Thinking of the woman’s family at this time."

Tracey Measures said: "And here in lies the problem of domestic abuse during the lockdown. I'm not saying it is domestic abuse as I don't know the facts, but I have been watching this morning about how much worse things are just now. You have to stay at home but you may not be safe at home. So sad RIP young lady."

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen, a senior investigating officer from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "I’d like to make a direct appeal to anyone who was in the area of Chestnut Grove around 11.30pm last night and saw or heard anything unusual, or have any information that might help the investigation to contact us.”

You can contact police in one of the following ways:

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 542 of 08/04/2020;

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the reference incident number 542 if 08/04/2020 in the subject box;

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

