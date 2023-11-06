Police continue to investigate the cause of a building fire in Grantham town centre at the weekend.

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to the incident in George Street, Grantham, at 2.45am on Sunday, November 5.

Lincolnshire Police also attended the incident and two men were arrested in connection with the fire, but later released without any further action.

Police attend the scene in George Street on Sunday morning. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

“Two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested in connection with this but were released without any further action.”