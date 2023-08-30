Investigations are ongoing into an incident that took place outside a nightclub in June.

In June of this year, a video circulated on Facebook that showed a man being punched in the face and being restrained on the ground outside the Gold Nightclub, in Market Place.

Lincolnshire Police arrived at the incident in the early hours of June 25, and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that there are “no updates at this stage” and “investigations are ongoing” into the incident.

At the time, the social media video caused uproar, with some users stating the bouncer’s actions were an “abuse of power” and it was “absolutely disgusting behaviour”.

However, someone who worked on the doors in Grantham, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Journal at the time that the bouncer in question was a “good doorman”.

They added: “Doorstaff aren’t robots. He is a good doorman and he does not deserve to be made out to be a monster.

“People do not know the full story.”