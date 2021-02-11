Lincolnshire Police have issued a dispersal order across the county following a large increase in hare coursing offences.

During the past three months Lincolnshire Police have received more than 1,000 reports of hare coursing incidents, compared to 1,048 for the full season last year.

Under the order, any suspected hare coursers will be required to leave the county.

The order is in place from 8am today (Thursday) for 24 hours. Any person returning to the county faces arrest.

Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

A police spokesperson said: "It's important people don’t confront people hare coursing or put themselves at risk."