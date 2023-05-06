Police are appealing for people to look out for a 30-year-old man reported missing.

Marcin was reported missing from Harrowby Close, Grantham, on Thursday, May 4.

He is around 5ft 7, of medium build with short brown hair.

Marcin, 30, was reported missing from Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Have you seen missing Marcin?

“We are desperate to locate him and believe he may still be in the Grantham area.

“Officers are asking members of the public in the town and surrounding areas to keep their eyes peeled for him.”

If anyone has any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting the PID number 115941.