Lincolnshire Police have discovered 1,200 fully grown cannabis plants after being called to a burglary on a street in Grantham.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at a warehouse in East Street, Grantham, on Saturday, October 1, at 11.30pm.

On arrival, officers found a door had been removed to gain access and found 800 fully grown plants, and it is believed that around 400 plants had been stolen.

The warehouse where police discovered the cannabis plants in East Street, Grantham. (59954220)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Forensics staff and specially-trained search officers remained on scene for the following day, conducting initial investigations and carrying out house to house enquiries.

"Investigators in Grantham Criminal Investigation Department (CDI) are now searching for the people responsible for the grow and the burglary, and are following a number of lines of enquiry."

The plants were mature and ready to be harvested.

One resident, who lives nearby and wished to remain anonymous, said: "When I opened the door to the police, the smell was so strong. It was even strong on the Sunday (October 2)."

Police are asking if anyone has information which may help with their enquiries to contact 101, quoting incident number 472 of October 1.