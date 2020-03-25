Police Dog Frankie sniffs out big drugs find in Grantham

Two men have been charged with Class A drug offences after being sniffed out by Police Dog Frankie.

Frankie the drug detection dog and his handler, Sergeant Tom Richardson, were called to Belton near Grantham on March 12 after a vehicle had been stopped by the police.

The silver Peugeot 307 was stopped as part of an intelligence-led operation into county lines at 11.30am and two men were arrested.

Frankie the drug detection dog and his handler, Sergeant Tom Richardson. (32349147)

The drug-busting duo carried out searches in a property in Grantham Road and an adjacent field and found a significant quantity of Class A drugs – over 100 wraps were retrieved together with mobile phones and over £600 in cash.

Isaac Marshall, 20, of Ladbroke Grove, London, and Richie Aniakor-Scarborough, 23, of Hewer Street, London, were arrested and later charged and remanded into custody. Both will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on April 14.

Both were charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing criminal property (cash).

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CourtsCrimeGrantham