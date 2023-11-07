Back by popular demand, a charity calendar featuring dogs at the forefront of crime is on sale.

Lincolnshire Police has once again launched its police dog calendar, with all proceeds raised going towards the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA).

Dog section sergeant Tom Richardson said: “We are delighted to be able to, once again, produce a calendar showcasing our fantastic police dogs at some of the most recognisable landmarks within Lincolnshire.

A Lincolnshire Police dog posing for the 2024 calendar.

“The NFRSA are a wonderful charity that continue to support retired service animals.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the production of the calendar, and I hope everyone who buys a copy gets as much enjoyment out of it as we had making it!”

The NFRSA supports retired dogs and horses from emergency services across the country by helping with their medical and veterinary bills.

A spokesperson for the NFRSA said: “We are incredibly grateful to the wonderful Lincolnshire Police Dog Section for selecting the NFRSA as the recipients for funds raised from this beautiful calendar.

“Lady Bathurst, our founder, had the privilege of visiting earlier in the year and was delighted to meet the handlers and their exceptional dogs.

“This support means everything to retired service animals and we hope they’re added to everyone’s Christmas list this holiday season.”

Calendars cost £10, plus postage.

To purchase one, email DogCalendar@lincs.police.uk.