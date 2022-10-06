A charity calendar featuring crime-fighting canines is now on sale.

Lincolnshire Police has released a calendar showcasing their police dogs, with all proceeds going to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity that supports serving and retired police dogs across the United Kingdom.

Each month, the calendar features a specialist police dog photographed in the beautiful rural landscapes of Lincolnshire.

Hanx is the cover dog of the Lincolnshire Police dog calendar. (59809012)

There is also a mini profile of each dog stating their name, age, who their handler is and length of service in the force.

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation provides much needed financial support to over 300 unsung canine heroes and their owners to enable them to have a long and happy retirement.

The calendar is priced at £10 including VAT and can be purchased by emailing DogCalendar@lincs.police.uk.

PC Martyn Cragg, a police dog instructor at Lincolnshire Police Dog School, said: “Police dogs serve their communities in Lincolnshire all their lives and are often working in dangerous situations on the frontline.

“They go above and beyond to provide an outstanding service to the public and deserve to be looked after when they leave the service too.”

A Thin Blue Paw Foundation spokesperson said: “We’re so grateful to Lincolnshire Police and the dog unit for creating this beautiful calendar and donating the proceeds to our Foundation.

“We have more than 300 retired dogs registered with us and provide financial support to those who need ongoing medication, therapy and veterinary treatment.

“We couldn’t do this vital work looking out for our unsung canine heroes without the support of our donors and fundraisers so we can assure everyone who purchases a calendar that their money will go to a good cause.”

Find out more about the Thin Blue Paw Foundation by visiting www.thinbluepaw.org.uk/

You can follow the work of Lincolnshire Police's canine colleagues and their handlers on Twitter by following @lincspolicek999.