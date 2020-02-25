Home   News   Article

Police enforce dispersal zone in Grantham to tackle anti-social behaviour

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 21:45, 25 February 2020
 | Updated: 21:57, 25 February 2020

Police have enforced a dispersal zone in Grantham to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The dispersal order is in place in the area around the Guildhall Arts Centre and Welham Street car park and covers the area bounded by B1174 St Peters Hill, St Catherine's Road, Welham Street, Avenue Road and back to St Catherine's Road.

The zone will be in operation for 48 hours, from 5pm today until 5pm on Thursday, February 27.

Police news (30026155)
Police news (30026155)

The dispersal zone allows police to move on groups of people who are causing a nuisance.

They will not be able to return for 48 hours or they face arrest.

Read more
CrimeGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE