Police enforce dispersal zone in Grantham to tackle anti-social behaviour

Police have enforced a dispersal zone in Grantham to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The dispersal order is in place in the area around the Guildhall Arts Centre and Welham Street car park and covers the area bounded by B1174 St Peters Hill, St Catherine's Road, Welham Street, Avenue Road and back to St Catherine's Road.

The zone will be in operation for 48 hours, from 5pm today until 5pm on Thursday, February 27.

The dispersal zone allows police to move on groups of people who are causing a nuisance.

They will not be able to return for 48 hours or they face arrest.

