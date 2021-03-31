Police in Lincolnshire saw a sharp rise in assaults at the weekend.

Fifteen of the county's officers and support staff were assaulted while on duty during a five-day period that included last weekend, while there have been 154 assaults on Lincolnshire police employees since October.

This translates to five officers assaulted every week in the county, with a particular rise in the number of people claiming to be infected with Covid-19 coughing on them.

Police officer on duty

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin said assaulting any emergency worker is not acceptable.

"Assaults against police officers and staff are not part of the job and we continue to work hard to protect all officers and staff who work for Lincolnshire Police,” he added.

Figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council show assaults on emergency workers have risen by 14 per cent year on year.

Inspector Barry Steele of the Lincolnshire Police Federation said: “Tackling the rise in assaults against our officers is something the federation have been lobbying hard for both locally and nationally, it is simply unacceptable that assaulting emergency workers happens with the frequency it does.

“Raising the sentence for such assaults from six months' imprisonment to a year is an element of the Police and Crime and Courts Bill currently going through parliament that the Police Federation have fought long and hard for.

"We will continue to strive to ensure that those who think assaulting officers exercising their duties is somehow OK and normal are arrested, charged and convicted.”

Under a new policy, Lincolnshire Police investigate all crimes against officers and staff.

Working with the Police Federation, it puts the employee at the centre of the investigation, treating them as a victim of crime.