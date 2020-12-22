Lincolnshire Police have found a Grantham man who was one of their ten most wanted suspects.

Police say they have now spoken to Rhys Sewell after he was included in a list of 10 men the force were looking for. Sewell, aged 22, was wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual offence.

The other local suspects who are still wanted by police are Connor Jackson, aged 19, wanted for breaching a restraining order, and Kyle O’Connor, aged 28, who is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Grantham area in December.

Rhys Sewell. (43633565)

Lincolnshire Police are releasing a monthly appeal to help locate ten of their most wanted suspects as part of their ongoing approach to target outstanding offenders across the county.

Connor Jackson. (43633563)