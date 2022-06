More news, no ads

Grantham man Lee Gray was found this morning by police.

Lincolnshire Police were looking to recall Gray back into prison after he breached his licensed conditions.

They confirmed he was found earlier this morning.

Gray was jailed after he was found guilty of stealing cash and other items from St Wulfram's Church on Christmas Day in 2020.