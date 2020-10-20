A man wanted by police in Grantham was found hiding inside a laundry bin.

Police officers attended the property in Grantham on Saturday to arrest the man who was wanted for recall in prison.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, was at the scene.

He said: "We had information he was at an address in Grantham. We attended and searched the address. He tried to hide but was located in a washing bin in the bedroom."

The male was arrested and taken to prison.