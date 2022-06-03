Lincolnshire Police has become one of the first police forces in the UK to receive a new generation of drones.

The force has received two of the new air crafts, and they will receive two more around the end of July.

There are four operational bases for the drones including Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Skegness which each will receive a new aircraft, and also seven additional remote pilots.

Kevin Taylor, chief pilot and the flight safety manager said:"Drones have become a vital tool for Lincolnshire Police to allow us to search vast open areas quickly allowing officers to be redeployed to other urgent incidents.

"The drone is able to search a large area in a few minutes, that would take many officers hours.

"Additionally the thermal imagining (night vision) capability allows us to see things in the dark that the human eye is unable to see."

Some of the main tasks of the drones will include:

Areas searches for high risk missing persons including individuals suffering from mental health episodes, Alzheimer's, etc.

Suspects who are evading capture for example people who run or abscond from the police are a suspected crime.

People who leave the scene of a road traffic collision and maybe injured as well as scene photography.

Monitoring of crowds at public events such as Lincoln Christmas market or football games.

Hare coursing.

Lincolnshire Police began to operate drones in September 2017, "making them an early adopter of drone technology," Kevin added.

The police force has now deployed on average to around 400 incidents per year since using the drones.

Kevin added: "The new drones complement our mixed fleet but are much more portable and quicker to launch and offer many technical benefits over the legacy drones we have operated in the past."