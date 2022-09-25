Lincolnshire Police have become the first and only force in the country to have a safeguarding network in place.

The Safeguarding Network is a new initiative introduced earlier this year to support the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) with safeguarding referrals.

Detective Sergeant Sam Ward came up with the concept and was responsible for the rollout across the force.

The lanyard for the safeguarding network. (59542446)

He said: "An example of where the network would support our efforts to keep our residents safe would be a child having uploaded inappropriate images of themselves to the internet.

"A member of the Safeguarding Network team will visit families, making sure there are no coercion concerns and offer online safeguarding advice.

"These visits offer us the opportunity to engage with young people and their parents and ultimately prevent the possible exploitation of these children."

The network is now in operation across the force and is made up of 25 volunteers who signed up to the role in addition to their main duties.

Network members receive training from Al 'Special Al' Mackenzie, who is a nationally recognised safeguarding expert delivering safeguarding training in schools across the country alongside being a special constable.

He also works with POLIT as the safeguarding lead currently dealing with all the safeguarding referrals.

The QR code for the safeguarding network. (59542421)

The network has also benefited from training by PC Colin Longmuir.

PC Longmuir is a victim identification officer whose role is to identify victims and potential victims of child abuse. He is the longest serving victim identification officer in the UK.

The Safeguarding Network is finding new methods of supporting and informing victims and their families by giving them access to a variety of resources to help keep them safe in the online world.

New innovative lanyard cards have been introduced for members, and they have a duel purpose. They identify the wearer as part of the safeguarding team but help on a practical level.

The lanyards feature a QR code that links to a wealth of relevant information for parents, suspects of online child sex offences and families of suspects

DS Sam Ward, added: "Our engagement through the network is now made all the more convenient with use of the QR code on the lanyard.

"It's a practical, environmentally friendly and often more convenient way for people to receive information, saving staff from carrying round a stock of different leaflets that may need updating and replenishing."

With the support of POLIT, the network will continue to conduct important safeguarding visits within the areas they work contributing towards keeping the most vulnerable people in our communities safe.

Parents can find information and support for protecting children again online sexual offences at www.lincs.police.uk/police-forces/lincolnshire-police/.

Alongside the development of the Safeguarding Network, DS Ward and Special Constable Al have recorded a video about image sharing between children and the police response to that.

This will be offered as an asset to schools to engage young people about the support the police can offer, whilst also offering education around the legality of image sharing with a strong emphasis on consent.