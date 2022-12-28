Lincolnshire Police say that more of its officers were assaulted just before Christmas, resulting in arrests.

The force reports that five officers were assaulted in the 24 hours leading up to the morning of Christmas Eve. The assaults included officers being punched in the face and body, headbutted, pushed to the ground, and kicked in the head.

This figure is on top of the 30 officers the force says have been assaulted since the beginning of December.

Arrest. Stock image. (61543840)

The force says that in some cases, the unacceptable attacks have resulted in significant injury.

Lincolnshire Police says it has made a number of arrests in connection with the assaults, although it has not said where the assaults took place.

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam said: “Our officers know that when they put on their uniform that they will be placed in high-risk situations; that is part of their job, and they do it willingly every day to protect people from harm. Although police officers are highly professional and committed individuals, they don’t sign up to be assaulted.

"At Lincolnshire Police we take these assaults extremely seriously, and we will look to prosecute those who carry out these attacks. It’s vital that we protect the protectors.”

This December marks two years since the Force announced new, robust measures to investigate assaults on officers, combined with an enhanced welfare package.

Developed with the Lincolnshire Police Federation, the process includes working with the Crown Prosecution Service to press for an increased number of successful prosecutions, while support is available from immediately after the attack through to the completion of the court process and beyond.