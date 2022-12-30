Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police grants Domestic Violence Protection Order to 33-year-old Grantham man

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:09, 30 December 2022
 | Updated: 10:10, 30 December 2022

Police have granted three Domestic Violence Protection Orders, including one to a man in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police granted the orders yesterday (Thursday) to a 33-year-old man from Grantham.

They were also granted to a 62-year-old man from Skegness and 49-year-old man from Lincoln.

In a Lincolnshire Police tweet it said: "These orders protect victims by giving them time and space to make decisions and plans for their future."

Crime Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE