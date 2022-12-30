Police have granted three Domestic Violence Protection Orders, including one to a man in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police granted the orders yesterday (Thursday) to a 33-year-old man from Grantham.

They were also granted to a 62-year-old man from Skegness and 49-year-old man from Lincoln.

In a Lincolnshire Police tweet it said: "These orders protect victims by giving them time and space to make decisions and plans for their future."