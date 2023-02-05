A former police officer says chief constables ‘have one hand tied behind their backs’ because of the Government.

Weston Parish Council chairman Chris Dicks has spoken out after it was announced that the number of PCSOs are going to reduced - and has praised his local officer.

Coun Dicks said it is always a mistake to reduce officer numbers and will have a knock on effect on the rest of the force.

The force has said it faces a big budget challenge

He said: “I am not going to slag off the police officers in this county as the guys and girls are doing the best they can do with what they have got and the Chief Constables are policing their counties with one hand tied behind their backs.

“The blame has to go to central Government.”

Coun Dicks has taken exception to Government claims that it has increased by 20,000 officers, which was announced under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said: “All that does is replace those who are leaving for whatever reason whether it’s retirement or they have had enough.”

Coun Dicks says PCSOs have their place and has worked alongside them after they were introduced in Essex police. He fears that the workload of other police officers will increase as a result of the loss of PCSOs.

The cuts have been criticised by a former officer

He praised PCSO Fylippa Bennett, who works on the Spalding Rural beat team, for her work and responding to an incident of criminal damage in Weston Park in 20 minutes. Coun Dicks said: “Since she has been there we have had a much closer relationship.”

He has also raised issues with the police’s online reporting system and fears a return to the ‘dark ages’ where people cannot get through.

Coun Dicks said: “It is going to take even longer for a police officer to attend non-urgent incidents.”

Fears have been raised that the cuts to PCSOs will harm officer morale

Cutting PCSOs could harm police morale

The loss of PCSOs and the Government’s failure to listen will lead to a further drop in morale among the county’s officers says the body representing them.

Chairman of the Lincolnshire branch of the Police Federation Helen Stamp has praised the importance of PCSOs and that they are now facing an uncertain future.

She has levelled the blame for the current funding crisis on the police funding formula, which includes population.

This formula was introduced under the Labour government and the Conservative party announced an intention to reform it in 2015.

Ms Stamp said: “Once again Lincolnshire Police have fallen victim of the flawed funding formula. For a number of years Chief Constables and the PCC have called for a fairer formula which takes into account the geography and challenges that Policing a rural community brings. Time and time again the Government have failed to listen.

“PCSOs are an integral part of our policing family and we are saddened that they are now left with uncertainty about their future. This announcement will not just impact on those directly affected, it will have an impact on the whole police family, as well as the public who the PCSOs serve so well.

“I think it is fair to say that no one expected a £10million budget deficit this year, building up to potentially £32 million over the next three years. This is another demonstration of the Government not listening to numerous voices in Policing. In our recent Pay and Morale Survey 94% of Lincolnshire Police respondents stated that the way the Police are treated by the Government contributed to their low morale. This funding announcement will do nothing to improve that morale.”