More news, no ads

A police helicopter was spotted over Grantham after being deployed following a report of a man with a knife.

Lincolnshire Police were made aware of a man with a knife at 11am today (Tuesday).

Armed officers attended an address on Brewery Hill, Grantham, due to the nature of the initial report involving a knife.

A police helicopter spotted over Grantham, captured behind the statue of Margaret Thatcher. (56726686)

A police helicopter was also deployed. The incident was quickly resolved and officers have left the area.

A 46 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.