Police helicopter and armed officers deployed in Grantham after report of man with a knife
Published: 14:45, 17 May 2022
| Updated: 14:46, 17 May 2022
A police helicopter was spotted over Grantham after being deployed following a report of a man with a knife.
Lincolnshire Police were made aware of a man with a knife at 11am today (Tuesday).
Armed officers attended an address on Brewery Hill, Grantham, due to the nature of the initial report involving a knife.
A police helicopter was also deployed. The incident was quickly resolved and officers have left the area.
A 46 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody.
No-one was injured as a result of the incident.