Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police helicopter and armed officers deployed in Grantham after report of man with a knife

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:45, 17 May 2022
 | Updated: 14:46, 17 May 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A police helicopter was spotted over Grantham after being deployed following a report of a man with a knife.

Lincolnshire Police were made aware of a man with a knife at 11am today (Tuesday).

Armed officers attended an address on Brewery Hill, Grantham, due to the nature of the initial report involving a knife.

A police helicopter spotted over Grantham, captured behind the statue of Margaret Thatcher. (56726686)
A police helicopter spotted over Grantham, captured behind the statue of Margaret Thatcher. (56726686)

A police helicopter was also deployed. The incident was quickly resolved and officers have left the area.

A 46 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.

Crime Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE