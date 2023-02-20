A police helicopter and armed officers were deployed yesterday in Grantham following reports that a man was making threats with a weapon.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that they were called to reports that a man had made threats 'with a weapon' and had assaulted someone in Castlegate, Grantham at 4.14pm yesterday (19 February).

A spokesperson said: "He was reported to have left the scene on a motorcycle and specialist armed officers attended to conduct local searches of properties and surrounding streets."

Armed officers and a police helicopter were deployed in Grantham. Stock image (62106043)

The National Police Helicopter Service assisted in search efforts, as well as the Lincolnshire Police drone.

The spokesperson added: "It is believed that the people were not known to each other and we are actively seeking the person reported to have been involved."

Anybody with information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 10, quoting incident number 246 of February 19, or call 999 in an emergency.