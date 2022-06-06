Police officers were able to locate a vulnerable missing man who went missing with the help of a helicopter.

Lincolnshire Police offices responded to a report of a missing vulnerable man in his 50s in Colsterworth on Saturday at 3.19pm.

Multiple police vehicles were spotted in Sycamore Close, Colsterworth, as well as a helicopter.

Police vehicles in Colsterworth on Saturday. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (57129977)

The man, who is in his 50s, was found safe and well at 4.44pm near Colsterworth.