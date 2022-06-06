Police helicopter helps find vulnerable missing man in Colsterworth
Published: 14:02, 06 June 2022
| Updated: 14:03, 06 June 2022
Police officers were able to locate a vulnerable missing man who went missing with the help of a helicopter.
Lincolnshire Police offices responded to a report of a missing vulnerable man in his 50s in Colsterworth on Saturday at 3.19pm.
Multiple police vehicles were spotted in Sycamore Close, Colsterworth, as well as a helicopter.
The man, who is in his 50s, was found safe and well at 4.44pm near Colsterworth.