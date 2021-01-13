A police helicopter was deployed over Grantham in the early hours of Tuesday morning to help search for a missing woman.

Police say it was assisting with the search for a 'high risk missing person' who has now been found.

Residents in the Springfield Road area reported hearing a heavy noise like "heavy machinery" at around 2.30am and turned to social media to query what it was.

A police spokesperson said: "A woman in her 40's had been reported missing from her home address in Grantham at around 8pm on 11 January.

We can report that she has returned home safe and well yesterday afternoon."