Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police helicopter helps in search for missing woman in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:49, 13 January 2021
 | Updated: 09:59, 13 January 2021

A police helicopter was deployed over Grantham in the early hours of Tuesday morning to help search for a missing woman.

Police say it was assisting with the search for a 'high risk missing person' who has now been found.

Residents in the Springfield Road area reported hearing a heavy noise like "heavy machinery" at around 2.30am and turned to social media to query what it was.

Police news.
Police news.

A police spokesperson said: "A woman in her 40's had been reported missing from her home address in Grantham at around 8pm on 11 January.

We can report that she has returned home safe and well yesterday afternoon."

Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE