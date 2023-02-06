Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to in connection with the theft of a teenager's mobile phone.

A teenage boy left his mobile phone on a seat in a communal area of the Isaac Newton Centre in Grantham.

A man, aged 50 to 60, was sat on the bench where the phone was left. Police would like to speak to the man in the image (below) in connection with the theft.

Police want to talk to this man in connection with the theft of a mobile phone in the Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham. (62261836)

He had grey hair and was wearing a grey jumper, black coat, black jeans and black trainers.

The theft happened on January 17. Police say they have recently received the CCTV images to release.

Anybody who can identify the man is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 262 of January 17.