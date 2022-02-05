Police are appealing for information following a burglary on Longcliffe Road, Grantham.

The burglary took place on January 27 at around 9pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We understand that a wide, dark coloured car was used by offenders. We are looking for any witnesses or any dashcam footage of this car, which may have been driven erratically from the scene towards the A607, Belton Lane.

Police are investigating a burglary in Longcliffe Road, Grantham. (54700423)

"A single car collision occurred in this area at the time and may serve as a prompt to those who have information to assist our investigation. The collision occurred at just before 9.30pm and involved a white BMW hatchback which collided with some trees on the junction of Manthorpe Road with Belton Lane. There were no serious injuries."

