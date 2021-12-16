Police chiefs in Lincolnshire say they are 'cautiously optimistic' they will be getting more Government cash.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has today announced that policing will receive a funding boost of up to £1.1 billion next year - but it is not yet known what that means for Lincolnshire.

Nowhere in England and Wales has fewer officers than Lincolnshire - and its thought the funding formula has been starving our force of greater levels of cash for a number of years.

Home Secretary Priti Patel. Picture: Home Office (51327683)

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: "It’s good news that policing will receive a cash boost because it should provide some certainty for the future and means we should be able to continue to invest in priority areas in Lincolnshire to ensure the county is the safest place to live, work and visit.

"We are working through the exact details of what the announcement will mean for us here in Lincolnshire but remain cautiously optimistic.

“This should enable us to further focus on areas that really impact on our communities, including violence against women and girls, drugs gangs and issues, serious violent crime, and neighbourhood crime.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward. (43427010)

“Historically Lincolnshire hasn’t been given a particularly fair deal when it comes to being allocated funding from the central government funding package but our officers and staff have continued to do an exceptional job in keeping our communities safe, even when faced with the unprecedented demand we’ve seen recently.

"I know that we’ll continue to police to that high standard and I, along with the PCC and Chief Officer colleagues, will continue to petition government to ensure our allocation of the funding formula allows our officers and staff the means to provide policing to Lincolnshire that keeps people safe and protects them from harm.”

Earlier this year, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said he had received personal assurances from Priti Patel that the funding formula would be reformed.