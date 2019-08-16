Police host meet and greet session at Grantham Cree Centre

Police nGrantham visited members at The Gateway Club, a social group for adults with learning disabilities, last Monday.

Police community support officer (PCSO) Courtney Denton visited the centre for a meet and greet session and so the members recognise a friendly face while out and about in the community.

They were also able to dress up in police uniform. The Gateway Club caters for adults aged 18 and above.

Police visited members of the Cree centre during their Gateway club last week. (14999197)

They meet up twice a week at the Cree Centre, on Aire Road, Grantham, to enjoy a variety of activities including animal therapy, quiz nights, pub visits,curling, arts and crafts, bowling, sensory, theatre trips, movies, taste and try, disco, fun days and games.

Founded in October 1971, the club supports members with leisure activities, and community-based events including themed nights and trips out in the community.

There are currently 30 members at the club who come from across Grantham and the surrounding areas but they would like more.

If you are interested in becoming either a volunteer or a member, call 01476 566050.